Commercial Greenhouse Market Report 2026: $62.5+ Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Greenhouse Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The commercial greenhouse market has witnessed substantial growth, moving from $38.86 billion in 2025 to an estimated $42.92 billion in 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. This growth stems from the adoption of protected farming systems, rising climate-induced crop losses, early uptake of greenhouse vegetable production, and increasing demand for high-value crops amidst limited arable land. Looking forward, the market is expected to hit $62.56 billion by 2030, maintaining a CAGR of 9.9%. This progression is driven by investments in smart greenhouse automation, sustainable food production, and urban farming initiatives, alongside the integration of energy-efficient systems.

Key market trends include a preference for controlled-environment agriculture, use of high-performance materials, and expansion in commercial-scale protected cultivation. Rising demand for year-round crop production and resource-efficient farming is also noteworthy. The surge in organic food demand significantly influences the market, with commercial greenhouses pivotal in organic farming efforts. These facilities mitigate synthetic pesticide use and bolster food safety while enhancing production conditions. The Organic Trade Association noted U.S. organic product sales soared to nearly $70 billion in 2023, representing a 3.4% year-on-year increase, further propelling greenhouse market growth.

Innovation within the sector is evident as companies like Topian employ AI-driven crop management to optimize yields and sustainability. In October 2024, Topian unveiled a high-tech greenhouse in Saudi Arabia, capable of producing nearly 4,000 tonnes of produce annually, in collaboration with Van der Hoeven. This facility exemplifies the integration of advanced technologies and renewable energy to boost food security and sustainable farming in arid regions.

Strategic moves also drive market dynamics, exemplified by Platinum Equity LLC's acquisition of The HC Companies in August 2023. This acquisition aims to enhance portfolio offerings in planters, pots, and greenhouse markets, aligning with growing market demands. Moreover, companies like Heliospectra AB and Nexus Corporation are leading players adapting to complex global trade changes influenced by tariffs and international relations. Tariffs on imported materials pose cost challenges but also foster domestic innovation and energy-efficient solutions.

The commercial greenhouse market report, a comprehensive resource, provides vital statistics including global market size, regional shares, competitors, and emerging trends. With detailed industry insights, the report offers valuable perspectives and strategies for navigating the evolving greenhouse landscape. As the market expands, driven by technological advancements and shifting consumer preferences, the commercial greenhouse sector stands poised for continued growth and innovation.

Scope



Market Characteristics: Explore key products and services, brand differentiation, and major innovation trends.

Supply Chain Analysis: Gain an overview of the value chain, including raw materials and supplier assessment, while reviewing competitor positioning.

Trends & Strategies: Investigate market evolution influenced by digital transformation, automation, sustainability, and AI-driven innovation, offering strategic insights for competitive differentiation.

Regulatory & Investment Landscape: Analyze regulatory frameworks, investment trends, and government policies shaping the industry.

Market Sizing: Review both historical market growth and future forecasts, considering impactful factors such as AI, automation advancements, geopolitical tensions, trade tariffs, and fluctuating economic indicators.

Total Addressable Market (TAM): Define and estimate market potential, comparing current size and offering strategic growth insights.

Market Attractiveness Scoring: Evaluate based on growth potential, competitive dynamics, and strategic alignment, providing crucial decision-making insights.

Segmentation: Analyze market subdivisions, including glass and plastic greenhouse types and associated equipment.

Regional Analysis: Delve into each geographic area's market size and growth comparisons, including expanded coverage to newly significant hubs like Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

Competitive Landscape: Profile key market players, assess market shares, and identify significant market-shaping financial deals. Company Scoring Matrix: Rank leading firms on market share, innovation, and brand credibility metrics.

Scope:



Markets Covered: Glass and Plastic Greenhouses, Equipment types (Cooling, Heating).

Subsegments: Traditional to Automated Greenhouses.

Companies Mentioned: Major global and regional players including Heliospectra AB, Nexus Corporation, Argus Control Systems Ltd., and more. Geographic Focus: Covering countries across Asia-Pacific, Europe, North, and South America.

Key Attributes:

