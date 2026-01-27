Building-Integrated Photovoltaics Market Report 2026: $68.12 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) market continues its remarkable ascent, with projections indicating substantial growth from $25.13 billion in 2025 to $68.12 billion in 2030. Driven by the increasing integration of solar technologies in diverse building structures, the market is experiencing a CAGR of 22%. Key factors fueling this expansion include the integration of solar technologies into facades, windows, residential, commercial, and industrial buildings.

Adoption of high-efficiency, thin-film, and monocrystalline BIPV systems alongside AI and IoT innovations are major trends anticipated in the BIPV sector. As sustainability and energy efficiency become priorities, the incorporation of smart building-integrated energy systems and AI-optimized solar solutions is shaping the future landscape. The adoption of multi-functional building facades further amplifies this growth trajectory.

Cost-saving initiatives in construction are pivotal. BIPV systems, by providing on-site renewable energy generation and complementing building aesthetics, reduce long-term energy costs, enhance efficiency, and align with sustainable practices. In a report by Upmetrics, the U.S. construction industry is valued at $1.8 trillion, part of the larger $8.9 trillion global construction sphere as of 2023, underscoring opportunities for BIPV deployment.

Key stakeholders like LONGI Green Energy Technology Co. Ltd. and Kameleon Solar are at the forefront of innovative BIPV technologies. LONGI's ROOF 4.0 exemplifies advancements with a 580 W output and 22.6% efficiency. Meanwhile, partnerships like Kameleon Solar's with Nithin Sai Renewables aim to enhance BIPV adoption, notably in emerging markets like India.

Market dynamics are not without challenges. Global trade relations and tariffs pose risks by elevating costs of imported solar materials. While this affects projects in regions like Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America, it also stimulates local manufacturing and fosters R&D in high-efficiency solutions, strengthening regional supply chains.

The building-integrated photovoltaics market is characterized by diverse offerings, including photovoltaic foils, tiles, modules, and solar cell glazings, with revenues rooted in various markets from Asia-Pacific to Western Europe. Major companies such as First Solar Inc., Sharp Corporation, and Tesla Inc., dominate this landscape, alongside emerging players driving innovation.

