Building-Integrated Photovoltaics Market Report 2026: $68.12 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$30.78 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$68.12 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|22.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- First Solar Inc. Sharp Corporation Yingli Solar Solar Frontier SunPower Corporation Hanwha Solar Panasonic Corporation Canadian Solar Inc. Suntech Power Holdings Co. Ltd. Harsha Abakus Solar Private Limited Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. Greatcell Energy Limited Global Solar Energy Inc. Hanergy Holding Group Ltd. Onyx Solar Energy S.L. ISSOL SA Solarcentury Holdings Limited Trina Solar Limited Hanwha Q CELLS Co. Ltd. GAF Energy LLC RGS Energy NanoFlex Power Corporation Tesla Inc. Jinko Solar Holding Co. Ltd. LG Electronics Inc. SolarWorld Americas Inc. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation REC Solar Holdings AS
