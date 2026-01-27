Bihar: Nitish Kumar Lays Foundation Of Rs 391 Crore Development Projects In Madhubani

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Jan 27 (IANS) Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 391 crore on the first day of the second phase of the Samriddhi Yatra in Madhubani district.

The Chief Minister also held a public dialogue with residents and laid the foundation stone for 101 projects worth Rs 298 crore, while 294 completed projects worth Rs 93 crore were inaugurated.

These initiatives are expected to provide fresh momentum and energy to the overall development of the district.

During the Samriddhi Yatra, Nitish Kumar visited Araria Sangram, where he inspected the newly constructed Panchayat Government Building and a renovated pond developed under the Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali (Water-Life-Greenery) campaign.

He also inaugurated the Jeevika Bhavan (Livelihood Centre) and inspected stalls set up by Jeevika and various government departments.

The Chief Minister distributed cheques to beneficiaries of different government schemes and inaugurated and laid foundation stones for several other development projects, aimed at strengthening public welfare infrastructure in the district.

Later, Nitish Kumar held a review meeting with officials and interacted with members of the public during a dialogue program held near the Durga Temple in Araria Sangram.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister highlighted the importance of the social security pension scheme, stating that it has been instrumental in providing dignity, respect, and financial security to beneficiaries, particularly the elderly, widows, and persons with disabilities.

The Samriddhi Yatra continues to serve as a platform for direct public interaction and on-ground review of development works, reinforcing the state government's focus on inclusive growth and grassroots governance.

During this event, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Rajya Sabha MP and JD(U) National Working President Sanjay Jha, Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Minister Arun Shankar Prasad, Minister in-charge of the district Leshi Singh, MP, RP Mandal, MLAs Nitish Mishra, Sheela Kumari, Meena Kumari, Vinod Narayan Jha, Madhav Anand, Sujit Kumar, Sudhanshu Shekhar, Satish Kumar Shah, MLCs Ambika Yadav, Ghanshyam Thakur, along with numerous state government officials and other dignitaries were present.