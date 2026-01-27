Ixafrica Data Centres Collaborates With Oracle To Deliver Kenya's First Public Cloud Region

iXAfrica Data Centre Limited (iXAfrica) ( ), East and Central Africa's largest hyperscale, carrier-neutral, AI-ready facility, will collaborate with Oracle as the host partner for the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) ( ) region in Nairobi, Kenya. Announced by H.E. President William Ruto in January 2024, this new public cloud region will help meet strong demand for OCI services in Kenya.

OCI's selection of iXAfrica as its colocation partner reflects its unique position as Kenya's most execution-ready hyperscale data centre facility. Purpose-built to global cloud standards, iXAfrica combines carrier neutrality, high-density AI capability, resilient power architecture, and proximity to critical connectivity infrastructure. This makes it the only facility currently in the market capable of supporting immediate public cloud deployments at scale.

“We are delighted to be in execution mode to bring OCI to Kenya,” said Snehar Shah, CEO, iXAfrica.“With this collaboration, iXAfrica is leveraging the renewable energy, talent, and abundant submarine and national connectivity available in our market.”

By hosting OCI locally, iXAfrica enables organizations in the region to accelerate digital transformation, deploy latency-sensitive applications, and build AI-powered services closer to end users. This collaboration lays the foundation for a more resilient, sovereign, and globally competitive digital economy anchored on world-class infrastructure within Kenya.

“Around the world, governments and enterprises rely on OCI for its security, scalability, and ability to run mission-critical workloads that enable innovation at scale,” said David Bunei, country leader Kenya, Oracle.“These unique capabilities and our collaboration with iXAfrica will further support the growth of the country's digital economy.”

With construction, power, and connectivity infrastructure already in advanced stages of deployment, iXAfrica is operating in full execution mode to support hyperscale cloud platforms. This readiness underscores iXAfrica's commitment to delivering resilient, scalable digital infrastructure that meets the stringent operational requirements of global cloud providers.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of iXAfrica Data Centre.

Media inquiries contact:

Murage Gichuki

Marketing Manager

...

+254 793 973 584

About iXAfrica:

iXAfrica Data Centre Limited in Nairobi, Kenya is East Africa's first Hyper-scale Carrier-neutral, AI-ready Data Centre. iXAfrica's 22 MW campus provides world-class and highly resilient Data Centre infrastructure to create a vital part of the internet backbone of East Africa. iXAfrica is also able to power the high-density AI workloads as high as 50 kW per rack using its free-air cooling technology and over 90% of Kenya's electricity is generated from renewable energy sources.