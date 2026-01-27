Tiigers Of Kolkata Secure Big Win Over Delhi After Dominant Bowling

Dominant Bowling Sets Up Victory

Tiigers of Kolkata put on a commanding all-round performance to register a comfortable victory against Delhi in their sixth match of the season, underlining their growing momentum halfway through the league. Put in to bowl first, the Tiigers' bowling unit delivered a near-perfect effort, restricting the opposition to just 71/9 in 10 overs. 'Gully to Glory' Award winner Saroj Paramanik led the charge with a sensational spell, conceding only 6 runs and picking up three wickets in his two overs. He was ably supported by Vivek Mohanan, who scalped two wickets for just 4 runs, while 17-year-old Ankit Yadav showed remarkable composure, giving away only 12 runs, including a high-pressure 50:50 over where he successfully defended 10 runs, as per a press release from ISPL.

Rajat Mundhe Anchors the Chase

During the chase, after the early loss of Saif Ali, vice-captain Rajat Mundhe stepped up with the calm authority of a seasoned campaigner. Playing the role of anchor to perfection, Rajat scored 33 runs off 24 balls, an innings that featured one towering 9-run hit, arguably the longest of the season -- along with a six and two boundaries. He was well supported by Arish Khan, who remained steady at the other end, retiring out on 23 off 20 balls with two sixes once the Tiigers were firmly in control. The chase was completed without fuss, sealing a comprehensive win and earning Rajat the Man of the Match award.

A Journey of Resilience and Belief

For Rajat Mundhe, the performance was a reflection of a journey built on patience, resilience and quiet belief. Born in Panvel, just outside Mumbai, Rajat's cricketing roots trace back to his school days, where leather-ball cricket was serious business and competition came early. A shift to tennis-ball cricket during his village tournaments sharpened his adaptability, and an injury setback in 2020 forced a reassessment -- not an exit. Backed unconditionally by his family, Rajat embraced tennis-ball cricket as a platform of opportunity, building consistency, earning through the game and establishing himself as a dependable presence across leagues. From intense trials to seasons of struggle and return, his journey has been less about flair and more about staying relevant through trust and effort. At 28, Rajat continues to value belief over accolades, focused on longevity and giving back to the game everything it has given him.

Team Reflects on a Complete Performance

'I was determined to come back stronger': Rajat Mundhe

Reflecting on the win, Man of the Match Rajat Mundhe said, "It feels great to contribute in a match-winning way for the team. My focus was on staying calm and trusting my strengths. Things didn't go my way earlier, but I was determined to come back stronger and do my job for the team. I'm glad the effort helped us get the win. I thank Aksha Ma'am, the management and the entire team for their constant support and for giving us everything we need to stay focused. The mindset session by Padamjeet Sir, arranged by Aksha Kamboj Ma'am, played a big role in helping us stay mentally prepared."

Leadership Praises Collective Effort

Tiigers of Kolkata skipper Bhavesh Pawar praised the collective effort, saying, " This was a complete team performance. The bowlers set the tone from the first over and showed great discipline. Rajat's innings was exactly what the situation demanded -- calm, responsible and full of experience. That kind of knock gives confidence to the entire side. As a captain, it's great to see players stepping up and executing plans under pressure."

The assistant coach Bharat Meher, echoed the sentiment, adding, "What stood out today was clarity of roles. From the bowlers to the batters, everyone knew what was expected. Rajat's knock was a lesson in game awareness, and the young players showed maturity beyond their years. These performances are a result of the hard work the group is putting in every day."

Playoff Hopes Alive

With this victory, Tiigers of Kolkata now sit fourth on the points table, having won four of their six matches, and firmly remain in contention for a playoff spot with four crucial matches still to play. The Tiigers will next face Mumbai at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat, on 16 January 2026 at 08:00 PM IST. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)