Karnataka ₹400 Crore Cash Robbery: Viral Audio Sparks Investigation In Belagavi

Belagavi is abuzz after an audio recording allegedly involving a businessman and an accused in the ₹400 crore cash robbery case on the Karnataka–Goa border went viral on social media. The recording has sparked widespread speculation, as it reportedly captures details about the transport and disappearance of the stolen cash. Police and investigators are now examining the authenticity of the audio while closely monitoring its circulation online.

Audio, Video, and Digital Files Submitted to Police

It is learnt that the complainant, along with police personnel, has submitted audio recordings, videos, and other digital files to senior police officials. The files reportedly contain alleged conversations between the complainant, a Thane-based businessman, and a Gujarat-based hawala operator, providing details that could potentially assist in the ongoing investigation.

Ashram Linked to Longstanding Black Money Dealings

In one of the recordings, the hawala operator is heard telling a Nashik police officer that he would attempt to mediate between the businessman and an ashram. While the operator claims that the ashram had no direct role in the robbery, the complaint notes that the recording suggests the ashram has been active in black money dealings for many years, raising further questions about its financial operations.

Details of Money Transport and Political Connections

The viral audio reportedly contains discussions about the process of transporting the stolen money, its subsequent disappearance, and the responsibilities of those involved. According to the conversation, one individual took full responsibility for moving the cash and instructed his associates accordingly. However, the associates assigned for the task have since vanished, and the current whereabouts of the cash remain unclear. The recording also alludes to the involvement of an influential politician from Gujarat, claiming that they are fully aware of the matter. It is important to note that no independent evidence has verified these claims, and the conversation is primarily in Marathi.