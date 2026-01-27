What Led To Two Suicides In Karnataka's Davanagere? Harassment Claims Surface In Death Note

Fresh details have emerged in the Davanagere double suicide case, where newlywed Harish died by suicide 45 days after marriage, leaving behind a death note alleging harassment and threats by his wife and her family following her alleged elopement.

Davanagere district continues to reel under grief after two suicides linked to a troubled marriage and alleged elopement came to light in Gummanur village, Davanagere taluk. What initially appeared to be a single tragic death has now unfolded into a deeper and more painful story, with fresh details emerging from a two-page death note left behind by the first victim.

The first victim, Harish, aged around 30-32 years, was a newly married man who had tied the knot with Saraswathi about 45 days ago. Harish worked as an HR professional in a private company and lived in Gummanur.

On the day of the incident, Harish was found hanging from a tree on his farmland. His sudden death shocked his family and neighbours, especially as the marriage was only a few weeks old.

In a serious allegation, Harish demanded life imprisonment for his wife, her father, mother, and uncle. He wrote that self-respect mattered more than property and that the situation had pushed him to take the extreme step.

He also apologised to his parents and family members in the note. Harish further alleged that the harassment from his wife's side had become so severe that his parents were even considering leaving their home.

As his final wish, Harish requested that his last rites be performed according to Basava Dharma, reflecting his faith.

The tragedy deepened soon after Harish's death. Rudresh (40), Saraswathi's maternal uncle and the man who had arranged the marriage, also died by suicide.

Rudresh was a resident of Anekonda in Davanagere. After learning about Harish's death and the allegations surrounding the elopement, he reportedly fell into deep distress. Relatives said Rudresh felt ashamed and broken after Saraswathi allegedly eloped with Kumar four days earlier.

Unable to bear the emotional pressure and public humiliation, Rudresh reportedly consumed poison at his residence. He was rushed to the district hospital but died during treatment.

Family members of the deceased have alleged that the reckless actions of the young woman led to the loss of two lives. The village atmosphere remains tense, with residents expressing sadness and anger over the tragic chain of events.

Police later recovered a two-page handwritten death note from Harish. In the note, he alleged that he was facing constant mental harassment from his wife and her family.

Harish wrote that his wife had run away with another youth, identified as Kumar, a few days earlier. After this, he claimed that she accused him of harassing her. He also alleged that both he and his life were threatened by his wife and her relatives.

Feeling deeply humiliated and helpless, Harish wrote that he was choosing suicide as he could no longer bear the pressure.

The Davanagere Rural Police visited the spot where Harish died and conducted a detailed inspection. Separate cases have been registered at Davanagere Rural Police Station and RMC Police Station.

Police officials said investigations are ongoing and all aspects, including the allegations made in the death note and the circumstances leading to both suicides, are being examined carefully.