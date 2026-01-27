Jawan To Animal: Top 7 Bollywood Films On Netflix Check Here

Netflix's latest report on its most-watched recent releases shows Atlee's directorial Jawan leading the chart with an impressive 33.7 million views. Here's a list of top 7 Bollywood Films on Netflix; Read On

Netflix, the leader in OTT platforms, periodically releases a list of the most-watched movies. What is interesting is that not only big-budget films, but also small-budget films with compelling storylines have set records by garnering crores of views.

Along with theaters, OTT platforms have also become an important part of the movie buffs today. Let's take a look at the top 7 Bollywood films that have garnered millions of views, especially on Netflix, and are trending globally. It is noteworthy that a Tamil director has set a record by taking the top spot.

Jawan – 33.7 million views

Starring Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan, this film, directed by Tamil director Atlee, is at the top. After collecting over a thousand crores in theaters, it was released on Netflix with additional scenes (Extended Cut) and captivated the global audience. It was an action feast mixed with social commentary.

Animal – 31.4 million views

'Animal' is a film known for its controversies and Ranbir Kapoor's intimidating performance. Despite being over 3 hours long, the film has taken second place due to the fans' eagerness to see Ranbir's dramatic transformation.

Gangubai Kathiawadi – 31.14 million views

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film, starring Alia Bhatt, beautifully captured the struggle of a woman. The film was a huge hit not only in India but also abroad, including Thailand.

Laapataa Ladies – 31.1 million views

This is a film that proved that even without big stars, a strong storyline can win. Director Kiran Rao, who told an interesting story of brides changing during a train journey with humor, took this film to an Oscar nomination.

Crew – 28.8 million views

A comedy thriller starring three leading ladies - Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The humorous and lively way the air hostesses handled the gold smuggling case was a huge hit with the family audience.

Fighter – 27.5 million views

An aerial action film starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. Hollywood-level visual effects and a patriotic storyline added extra strength to the film.

Jaane Jaan – 24.2 million views

This is a mystery thriller released directly on Netflix based on a popular novel. Kareena Kapoor and Vijay Varma's realistic performances gave a great experience to crime thriller fans.