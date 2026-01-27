Anupamaa Fame Actress Adrija Roy Gets Engaged To Boyfriend Vignuesh Iyer (PHOTOS)

Anupamaa fame actress Adrija Roy has officially gotten engaged to boyfriend Vignuesh Iyer, putting an end to wedding rumours as she personally confirms the happy news, delighting fans and well-wishers.

Adrija Roy won hearts as 'Rahi' in 'Anupamaa'. After starting her career with the Bengali serial 'Bedini Moluar Kotha', she made a name for herself in Hindi television. She has also worked in serials like 'Imlie'.

Adrija Roy shared several engagement pictures on her Instagram, sharing this special moment with fans. She revealed their love story started with a simple 'hello' and blossomed into a sacred bond.

In the photos, Adrija looks gorgeous in a red Kanjivaram saree. She completed her traditional look with light, shimmery makeup and a braided hairstyle adorned with a gajra.

Adrija's fiancé, Vignuesh Iyer, looked handsome in a blue kurta and white dhoti. The couple looked lost in love while exchanging rings. The ceremony showed a beautiful blend of Bengali and South Indian cultures.

Sharing the engagement photos, Adrija Roy wrote,“Engaged to the love I prayed for. From a simple 'hello' to a sacred promise...my heart is full. I love you my love @vignuesh1.”

Adrija and Vignuesh first met at a party in 2025. They started talking on social media, and a strong bond formed. They planned their first date in June 2025 and decided to spend their lives together. They got engaged simply at Vignuesh's farmhouse on January 25, 2026.