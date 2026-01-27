Minor Girl Sexually Assaulted In Cornwall Alley, Police Launch Helicopter Manhunt For Suspect

Police in Cornwall have arrested a man in his 30s after a 17‐year‐old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in an alleyway near Launceston College. The incident occurred on Sunday and was interrupted when a dog walker intervened, allowing the victim to escape. A large search operation was immediately launched, with a force helicopter deployed to assist in locating the suspect.

Authorities confirmed that the man was found and taken into custody on suspicion of sexual assault. He remains under police detention while inquiries continue. Devon and Cornwall Police have appealed for information from the public, particularly video footage that may assist the investigation. Officials urged anyone with relevant material to contact them via 101 or the police website, quoting reference 50260020682.

In a separate investigation, police confirmed that a body was discovered near Millbay Marina on Sunday afternoon during a search of the area. Relatives of Drew Perham have been informed, though formal identification has not yet been completed. The family is being supported by specialist officers as inquiries continue. A 19‐year‐old man remains in custody in connection with this case.

In a separate investigation, police confirmed that a body was discovered near Millbay Marina on Sunday afternoon during a search of the area. Relatives of Drew Perham have been informed, though formal identification has not yet been completed. The family is being supported by specialist officers as inquiries continue. A 19‐year‐old man remains in custody in connection with this case.

Drew's loved ones issued a statement on Facebook, describing their grief and asking for privacy.“We have unfortunately received the most horrendous news, our beautiful and wonderful Drew Perham has cruelly been taken from us,” the message read. They thanked supporters for their messages but stressed the need for time to process the tragedy together.

Local representatives also responded to the news. Defence minister Luke Pollard, MP for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport, expressed his condolences, calling the loss“so awful” and noting how young Drew was. He said his thoughts were with Drew's friends and family during this difficult time.

Detective Superintendent James Dowler described the investigation as“fast paced” and confirmed that a significant policing presence would remain in the Millbay area in the coming days. Officers continue to gather evidence and pursue leads in both cases