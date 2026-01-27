Evans Chigounis Calls For A Redefinition Of Success Built On Skills, Stability, And Service
“Success isn't magic. It's showing up regularly and doing the work,” Chigounis says.“I've never chased titles. I focused on being dependable and good at what I do.”
Why This Conversation Matters Right Now
A 2023 workforce survey found that 62% of workers feel pressure to appear successful online, despite feeling financially or professionally unstable offline.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, workers with multiple transferable skills experience 35% greater long-term job stability.
Studies show that hands-on work reduces stress and improves focus, yet fewer than 1 in 3 adults regularly engage in skill-based physical tasks outside of work.
“People think success is fast or visible,” Chigounis explains.“Real success is quiet. It's built over years, not posts.”
A Career Built on Adaptability and Timing
Chigounis' career began with a high school job at a garden centre and expanded into decades of work in nurseries, landscaping, and public horticulture, including a role at the Kansas City Zoo. Along the way, he spent 13 years in graphic arts as a Mac retoucher and worked in carpentry, allowing him to remain adaptable through changing markets.
One early setback-a small organic basil business launched in the early 1980s-shaped his outlook.“The quality was there, but the timing wasn't,” he says.“That taught me timing matters as much as effort.”
What Individuals Can Do on Their Own
Rather than calling for programmes or purchases, Chigounis encourages simple, personal action:
Learn one practical skill that can transfer across jobs
Build habits that can be repeated daily
Focus on reliability before recognition
Take on small work that builds trust
Use education as a tool, not a label
Measure progress over years, not weeks
“ If you can support yourself, help others, and keep learning, that's success,” he says.
About Evans Chigounis
Evans Chigounis is a Clifton, New Jersey–based horticulture professional, craftsman, and community facilitator. Raised among organic gardens, he has built a multi-decade career across horticulture, graphic arts, carpentry, and community music. His work centres on practical skills, steady habits, and contributing value through hands-on effort and service.
