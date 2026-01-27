New Survey Highlights Life-Changing Impact Of Chilterns Neuro Centre Support

MENAFN - Pressat) A new survey of members at the Chilterns Neuro Centre has highlighted the vital and often life-changing difference the charity makes to people affected by neurological conditions in the local community.

Nearly 300 members took part in the Centre's annual membership survey, representing just under a third of its total membership. An overwhelming 99 percent of respondents said they would recommend the Centre to someone with a neurological condition or their carer, with the vast majority saying they would be extremely likely to do so.

The Chilterns Neuro Centre is a Wendover-based charity providing a wide range of treatments and services to people affected by MS, Parkinson's and strokes, as well as their families, empowering them to live life to the full. Other than a £35 annual membership fee, all these services are provided free of charge. However, as a charity, the Centre relies heavily on the generosity of individuals and organisations within the community to help maintain its vital services.

Importantly, 95 percent of respondents stated that the Centre provides services they cannot access anywhere else, reinforcing its distinctive role in filling gaps in statutory health and social care provision.

The survey findings show that the Centre's specialist services play a crucial role in helping people manage the long-term impact of conditions such as MS, Parkinson's and stroke. Exercise classes, one-to-one physiotherapy and courses and workshops were the most frequently accessed services, underlining the importance of ongoing, specialist physical support for people living with these conditions.

Members also reported significant benefits to their health and wellbeing. Almost nine in ten said the treatment and support they receive helps improve their physical health always or most of the time, while a similar proportion said it improves their mental health and helps them manage their symptoms. More than four in five said the Centre helps them maintain their independence in daily activities, and three quarters said it increases social contact and helps reduce loneliness.

The survey also highlights the compassion and professionalism of the Centre's staff, with 88 percent of respondents rating staff support and friendliness as excellent and a further 11 percent rating it as good.

Members' comments vividly capture the difference the Centre makes. One described it simply as“my lifeline”, while another said:“After my diagnosis I felt very isolated and alone, but the Centre has given me hope again.” Others spoke of feeling understood, supported and part of a community where their condition does not need to be explained.

“These results show just how essential the Centre is to so many people living with neurological conditions and their families,” said Richard Parkin, Chief Executive of the Chilterns Neuro Centre.“We are incredibly proud of the impact our staff, volunteers and supporters make every day, providing specialist support, friendship and hope in a safe and welcoming environment.”

If you or someone you know has MS, Parkinson's, or has experienced a stroke, the Chilterns Neuro Centre can help. Call 01296 696133 to learn more about their services and how to get involved.