MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Medaro Announces Staking in Sweden's Riddarhyttan-Bastnäs District

January 27, 2026 6:00 AM EST | Source: Medaro Mining Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2026) - Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE: MEDA) (OTCID: MEDAF) (FSE: 1ZY) ("Medaro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has staked approximately 1,130 hectares of mineral tenure (the "Project" or the "Property" ) in central Sweden, within the broader Riddarhyttan-Bastnäs area of Skinnskatteberg Municipality, Västmanland County.

The Company's staking covers prospective ground in a region known for historical mining and mineral occurrences, and geological characteristics considered favourable for iron-oxide copper-gold ("IOCG"), volcanogenic massive sulfide ("VMS") / massive sulfide-style, and rare earth element ("REE") mineralization. The Company believes the area remains underexplored using modern exploration tools across multiple deposit styles.

Project Highlights



Multi-commodity upside: The Property is considered prospective for copper, gold, base metals, and REEs based on regional geological setting and the presence of historical workings and mineral occurrences in the broader district.

REE prospectivity: The Riddarhyttan-Bastnäs district is historically recognized for the occurrence of REE-bearing minerals; the Bastnäs REE mineralisation is strongly LREE-dominated and cerium-rich, hosted mainly in cerite-(Ce), bastnäsite-(Ce) and allanite-group minerals.

District-scale exploration opportunity: The Property is located within an established mineral region with documented historical mining activity and exploration.

Modern exploration approach: The Company intends to integrate geoscience datasets (where available) with mapping, prospecting, and geochemical sampling to generate and rank targets for follow-up work. Attractive infrastructure: The Property is in a region with good access and infrastructure, which may support cost-effective exploration programs.

Property Location and Tenure

The Company staking package comprises two exploration permit applications totalling 1,131ha. At the time of writing, the permits have not yet been granted. The Company is aware that two additional parties have submitted overlapping applications for the same ground on the same day, which is permitted under Swedish mining law and where each applicant (if granted) is granted equal rights under the law.

The staking has been completed in accordance with applicable Swedish mineral tenure procedures. The Company intends to submit all required filings/applications and will provide updates regarding tenure status and effective dates as information becomes available.

Regional Context, Previous Work and Opportunity

The Riddarhyttan-Bastnäs area is recognized for a long history of mining and mineral exploration which contains multiple historic mines and styles of mineralization. The first production records for copper from the Riddarhyttan ore field were registered in 1633 and copper production continued through until 1873 where a combined total of 6,545t of copper were produced. In addition to copper, iron ore, cobalt and REE were also historically mined from the Riddarhyttan-Bastnäs area including ca. 160t of REE ore from the Nya Bastnäs deposit during the period 1860-1919. Cobalt was first discovered at Riddarhyttan in 1735 and the cerium-rich minerals were first recognised at Bastnäs in the 1750's.

Previous exploration and development activity in the broader district has included combinations of historical workings, drilling, prospect-scale sampling, mapping, and geophysical investigation (including airborne geophysics in parts of the region). The Company believes that the application of modern exploration techniques may assist in refining and prioritizing targets for IOCG-style copper, gold, massive sulfide-style base metals, and REE mineralization.

The Company notes that references to nearby mineral occurrences, historical production, historical exploration results and mining activities, deposits, projects and mines are provided for regional and geological context only and have not been verified for the Company's Property. These references are not necessarily indicative of the geology of the Property or that the Property hosts similar potential, size or grades of mineralization. The Company has not yet completed sufficient work to confirm the presence of mineralization on the Property and there is no assurance that further work will result in a mineral resource classification.

Qualified Person

Amanda Scott, P.Geo. FAusIMM, a "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Medaro

Medaro is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and advancement of high-quality mineral projects in Ontario, Quebec and Sweden. The Company's strategy is to build shareholder value through systematic exploration, disciplined project evaluation, and responsible development.

