Drone Attack On Odesa: Architectural Lyceum Hit For Second Time, Over 40 Buildings Damaged

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, according to Ukrinform.

“The Odesa Professional Lyceum of Construction and Architecture has again suffered the most damage. The institution was recently damaged by another enemy drone attack, which destroyed more than 200 windows and damaged some of the training laboratories,” the report said.

Kiper added that Odesa Preschool No. 14 was also damaged in the attack. The blast wave knocked out windows and damaged interior doors in the building.

The regional governor noted that educational institutions in Odesa are currently operating remotely due to weather conditions.

The Head of the Odesa City Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, reported that 43 houses and, according to preliminary data, 122 apartments were damaged in the Prymorskyi district. Rescuers from the State Emergency Service continue to clear the rubble. Sixty-seven people have already contacted the emergency response headquarters.

Three houses were damaged in the Peresypskyi district. More than 200 windows were broken, 51 of which were destroyed by fire.

A search and rescue operation is underway in the Khadzhybeiskyi district, where three people are still missing.

As reported by Ukrinform, 23 people were injured in Odesa as a result of the enemy attack on the night of January 27, two of whom are severely wounded.