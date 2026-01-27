Europe Can Defend Itself Independently: Barrot Enters Dispute With Rutte

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Barrot posted his response to Rutte on his page on X, Ukrinform reports.

"No, dear Mark Rutte. Europeans can and must take responsibility for their own security," he wrote.

He added that even the United States agrees with this.

"This is the European pillar of NATO," he stated.

Earlier, speaking in the European Parliament in Brussels, Rutte said that Europe cannot defend itself on its own without the help of the United States. He also expressed doubts about the creation of a separate European army.

As Ukrinform reported, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte believes that European defense should be based on NATO, and that the EU should only complement the work of the Alliance without creating an additional military structure.