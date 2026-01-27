Orban Orders Summoning Of Ukraine's Ambassador To Hungary

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He announced this on the social media platform X, Ukrinform reports.

"We will not allow anyone to endanger Hungary's sovereignty or the integrity of our elections. Today, I instructed Szijjarto to summon Ukraine's ambassador to Hungary for a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," Orban said.

He accused the Ukrainian side, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, of an attack that he described as "a coordinated series of actions aimed at interfering in the Hungarian elections."

As Ukrinform previously reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized Europe for avoiding decisive action today, in particular for the lack of punishment for Russian leader Vladimir Putin and the absence of effective countermeasures against Russia's shadow fleet.

He also noted that Europe likes to discuss the future, but avoids acting today.

Parliamentary elections in Hungary will take place on April 12. According to the latest polls, Hungary's main opposition party, Tisza, has increased its lead over Orban's ruling Fidesz par ty.