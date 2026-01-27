Capital Spending Rises 20 Percent In 2025, Reaches JD 1.4 Billion

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 27 (Petra) – Capital expenditures rose by 20 percent in 2025 to reach JD 1.4 billion, in line with government directives to implement capital projects allocated funding under the General Budget Law, aimed at stimulating economic growth and accelerating economic activity.According to preliminary financial data, capital spending increased by approximately JD 230 million by the end of 2025, or 20 percent, compared with 2024.With this increase, the ratio of actual capital spending to targeted allocations under the 2025 General Budget Law reached about 96 percent, marking the highest execution rate on record, compared with an average of 82 percent in previous years.Detailed figures show that around JD 333 million was spent on projects under the Economic Modernization Vision, while about JD 180 million was allocated to municipal development projects and roughly JD 123 million to decentralization projects in the governorates. An additional JD 55 million was allocated to support projects of the Jordan Tourism Board.Funding was also directed toward several major capital projects, including JD 50 million for initial works on the National Carrier Project, as part of the government's planned JD 250 million support for the project. A further JD 29 million was spent on completing construction of Princess Basma Hospital, initiating the supply of natural gas to industrial zones, maintaining several school buildings, and rehabilitating roads across the Kingdom. Allocations were also made to develop computer systems and support the digital transformation of services provided by several ministries.The rise in capital spending reflects the government's approach to stimulating economic growth and accelerating economic activity, with capital expenditure viewed as a key driver for encouraging private sector participation in development projects and improving public services and infrastructure across the Kingdom's governorates.