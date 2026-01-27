Prosecutor Detains Company Representative In JD166,000 Payment Manipulation Case

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 27 (Petra) -- The Integrity and Anti-Corruption Commission (IACC) on Tuesday said its public prosecutor ordered the 15-day detention of a company representative who dealt with the Ministry of Education, pending investigation into alleged collusion and manipulation of payment disbursement documents totaling JD166,000.According to an IACC statement, the suspect is being held at the Marka Reform and Rehabilitation Center and is accused of colluding with a Ministry of Education employee who was detained on Monday. The case involves a felony related to the manipulation of the company's payment documents and the unlawful acquisition of the funds.The commission noted that the case had previously been referred to the public prosecution.