Jordan, Azerbaijan Discuss Science, Technology Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 27 (Petra) -- Secretary-General of the Higher Council for Science and Technology (HCST) Mashhour Refai on Tuesday discussed avenues for cooperation in science and technology with Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Jordan Shahin Abdullayev, focusing on strengthening partnerships.Refai highlighted the depth and strength of relations between the two countries, underscoring the Council's commitment to cooperation and networking with Azerbaijani centers and institutions that share common goals. He stressed the exchange of best scientific and research practices and benefiting from international expertise in innovation management.He briefed the ambassador on the Council's establishment, role, objectives and activities, as well as its affiliated centers and funds. Refai also outlined recent programs, including the conference on the state of scientific research and its impact on the national economy, and the ten-year national research priorities.He noted the strategic importance of bringing the Scientific Research and Innovation Support Fund under the HCST's umbrella, citing opportunities to integrate the national research and innovation system and better link it to market needs.Abdullayev, for his part, outlined potential areas of cooperation through counterpart institutions in Azerbaijan, with an emphasis on strengthening links between universities, research centers and the industrial sector, particularly in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.Both sides agreed to move swiftly to prepare a memorandum of understanding to establish a long-term partnership and constructive cooperation between the HCST and Azerbaijani counterparts, including the Ministry of Communications and Information Technologies and the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.