Martin L Kaiser III Reveals A Fifty Years Battle Against FBI Misconduct In Help Yourself A Story Of FBI Corruption

Veteran engineer and intelligence expert Martin L. Kaiser III exposes decades of government deception and abuse of power in his powerful book, Help Yourself!...a Story of FBI Corruption. This remarkable account reveals his personal fifty-year fight against corruption within the United States government, offering readers an insider view of truth, integrity, and justice.

Drawing from his long career in electronics and intelligence, Kaiser tells how two FBI agents manipulated the criminal justice system for personal financial gain. What began as a shocking discovery became his lifelong mission to uncover the truth and bring light to deep corruption within the system.

Kaiser's fascination with electronics began when he was twelve years old and received his amateur radio license. He went on to work at RCA Laboratories in Princeton, New Jersey, where he helped develop image conversion tubes. His work later took him to Barbados to create the proof of concept for the Over the Horizon Radar system. After returning to the United States, Kaiser continued his career designing technology used in national defense and intelligence operations.

In Help Yourself! he examines how justice in America can be distorted. Kaiser reveals a troubling truth: more than eighty percent of people in prison accepted a plea bargain rather than face the heavy cost of a criminal trial. His message is clear. This is the reality of justice in America.

Kaiser is also the author of Odyssey of an Eavesdropper, which explores the continuing problems within the intelligence community and the influence of the Deep State.

Help Yourself!...a Story of FBI Corruption is more than a personal story. It is a powerful call for truth and accountability and a rare look inside the price of confronting corruption within the highest levels of power.

