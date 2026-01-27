Oil And Gas Pipeline And Related Structures Construction Industry Research Report 2026: $321.36 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$270.28 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$321.36 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Global Oil and Gas Pipeline and Related Structures Construction Market Trends and Strategies
- Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy Increasing Construction of Onshore and Offshore Pipeline Networks Rising Demand for Pipeline Rehabilitation and Repair Activities Expansion of Crude Oil and Natural Gas Transportation Capacity Growing Development of Storage Facilities and Supporting Structures Higher Emphasis on Compliance With Safety and Regulatory Standards
Companies Featured
- Larsen & Toubro Limited Sunland Construction Inc. Barnard Construction Inc. Bechtel Corporation Ledcor Group Pumpco Inc. Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Holdings Limited Snelson Companies Inc. Tenaris S.A. Bonatti S.p.A. MasTec Canada Inc. Fluor Corporation McDermott International Ltd. Kinder Morgan Inc. Pembina Pipeline Corporation Joint Stock Company Transneft Primoris Services Corporation Spiecapag UK Ltd. TC Energy Corporation TechnipFMC plc Ray McDermott Engineering Pvt. Ltd. Saipem S.p.A. Michels Corporation Quanta Services Inc. Strike LLC Welded Construction L.P. Henkels & McCoy Inc. Mears Group Inc. Precision Pipeline LLC Price Gregory International Inc. U.S. Pipeline Inc. Arnett & Burgess Pipeliners Ltd. Blackeagle Energy Services Cenergy LLC Cross Country Pipeline Supply Co. Inc. Global Pipeline Construction Ltd. Miller Pipeline LLC NPL Construction Co. PCL Construction Enterprises Inc.
