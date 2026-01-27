Oil And Gas Pipeline And Related Structures Construction Industry Research Report 2026: $321.36 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil and Gas Pipeline and Related Structures Construction Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The oil and gas pipeline and related structures construction market has witnessed steady growth, expanding from $262.5 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $270.28 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3%. This growth stems from rising global energy demand, increased crude oil and natural gas production, and significant advancements in pipeline and infrastructure projects. Future growth projections indicate the market will reach $321.36 billion in 2030, driven by a CAGR of 4.4%. Key growth factors include investment in midstream infrastructure, a shift towards environmentally responsible construction, and advancements in automated monitoring systems.

The forecast period highlights significant market trends such as the construction of extensive onshore and offshore pipeline networks, increased demand for pipeline rehabilitation, and enhanced energy transport capacity. These trends accompany a heightened focus on safety and regulatory compliance, continuing to shape the market landscape positively.

Investment in infrastructure is a pivotal driver for this market segment. For instance, the UK's Infrastructure and Projects Authority plans a substantial investment of £164 billion ($214.18 billion) for 2024/25, which exceeds previous fiscal allocations. Projections over the next decade anticipate total investments ranging from £700 billion ($914.16 billion) to £775 billion ($1,012.11 billion).

Innovation is at the forefront as companies in the oil and gas pipeline construction sector, such as Automation Technology, Inc., introduce solutions like the Zero Emission Electro-Hydraulic actuator to mitigate environmental impact. This technological advancement highlights the industry's commitment to reducing emissions and enhancing efficiency in pipeline operations.

Strategic acquisitions fuel market consolidation, illustrated by STRACON Group's acquisition of AMECO's South America business, strengthening its portfolio with elite expertise in oil and gas infrastructure from Fluor Corporation. This acquisition aligns with industry trends aimed at bolstering operational capabilities and project execution excellence.

Projected market influence by global trade relations and tariffs is notable, impacting import costs of essential materials like steel and valves. While this presents challenges, it encourages domestic production and regional manufacturing investment, potentially stabilizing the supply chain in the long term.

Major market operators include Larsen & Toubro Limited, Sunland Construction Inc., Barnard Construction Inc., Bechtel Corporation, and Ledcor Group, among others. These companies are at the forefront of constructing additional oil and gas pipeline segments and related structures.

Comprehensive regional market reports capture insights across Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered include key players like the USA, UK, China, Germany, and more, illustrating a broad market influence and reach.

