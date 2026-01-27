Prefabricated Buildings Industry Report 2026: $250+ Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prefabricated Buildings Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The prefabricated buildings market has recently experienced significant growth, with the market size increasing from $177.65 billion in 2025 to an estimated $190.73 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. This expansion is largely due to the increased adoption of standardized prefab systems, early developments in modular projects, and a rising demand for cost-effective construction solutions. The use of panelized construction and modular retrofitting is also contributing to this growth.

Looking ahead, the prefabricated buildings market is poised for continued expansion, projected to reach $251.9 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.2%. Key growth drivers include the rising integration of robotics in prefab production, sustainable material use, digital twin technology in design, smart monitoring systems, and high-performance composite components. Trends expected in this period feature panel assembly standardization, advanced multi-module manufacturing, and enhanced efficiency in large-scale projects.

The increasing demand for residential homes is a major factor driving this market's growth. Population increase, urbanization, and a preference for personalized living spaces are fueling this demand. Prefabricated buildings cater to these needs by providing quick, cost-efficient construction with consistent quality, as components are pre-manufactured and assembled on-site. For instance, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics shows a 1.3% increase in the number of dwellings under construction in early 2023, supporting the market's expansion.

Leading companies in the prefabricated buildings market are making strategic investments to enhance their technological capabilities and expand their product offerings. For instance, in February 2023, EPACK Prefab invested $23.62 million to establish a new manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh, India, to capture a larger market share and reduce transportation costs. Similarly, in July 2024, Wells acquired GATE Precast to strengthen its range of prefabricated concrete solutions.

Prominent companies in this industry include Daiwa House Industry Co. Ltd., Sekisui House Real Estate Holdings Ltd., Skanska AB, among others. The market's outlook, however, is impacted by changes in global trade relations and tariffs, which increase costs for imported materials but also promote local material sourcing and regional manufacturing. The prefabricated buildings market report provides essential industry statistics, trends, opportunities, and insights necessary for understanding both current dynamics and future growth prospects.

The key market regions are Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe. North America was the largest region in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing. This market covers the sale of modular joints, connectors, beams, columns, and various prefab systems in diverse applications, including industrial, commercial, and residential sectors. The report offers a comprehensive perspective on prefabricated buildings' role and evolution in the global construction landscape.

Scope:



Markets Covered: Skeleton System; Panel System; Cellular System; Combined System

Material: Concrete; Glass; Metal; Timber; Other Materials

Module Type: Bathroom Pods; Kitchenette; Other Module Types Application: Industrial; Commercial; Residential

Subsegments:



Skeleton System: Steel Frame Systems; Concrete Frame Systems; Timber Frame Systems; Hybrid Frame Systems; Modular Skeleton Systems

Panel System: Concrete Panel Systems; Steel Panel Systems; Timber Panel Systems; Sandwich Panel Systems; Glass Panel Systems; Prefabricated Wall Panel Systems

Cellular System: Concrete Cellular Systems; Steel Cellular Systems; Modular Cellular Systems; Insulated Cellular Systems; Prefabricated Room Modules Combined System: Hybrid Structural Systems; Modular Prefabricated Units with Integrated Structural Elements; Mixed-Use Combined Systems; Combined Prefabricated Walls And Floors Systems

Key Attributes:

