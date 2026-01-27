Off-Site Prefabricated Building Industry Research Report 2026: $169.7 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$129.55 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$169.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Global Off-Site Prefabricated Building Market Trends and Strategies
- Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems Implementation of Off-Site Prefabricated Buildings Adoption of Modular Construction Techniques Deployment of Panelized and Portable Structures Expansion of Smart Fabrication and Assembly Systems Integration of Connected Building Components
Companies Featured
- China Railway Group Limited Bouygues Construction S.A. Daiwa House Industry Co. Ltd. Skanska AB Balfour Beatty plc Royal BAM Group NV Lendlease Group Dorce Construction Pvt. Ltd. Clark Pacific Inc. Z Modular Inc. Red Sea Housing Services Co. Ltd. Lester Building Systems Inc. Palomar Modular Buildings Inc. Allied Modular Building Systems Inc. Inland Buildings Inc. Modern Building Systems Inc. Dvele Inc. PortaFab Corporation Alan Pre-Fab Building Corp Turner Construction Company.
Off-Site Prefabricated Building Market
