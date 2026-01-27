Congress Extends Support To Odisha Bandh Called By Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Jan 27 (IANS) The opposition Congress Party on Tuesday announced its support for the Odisha Bandh called on January 28 by the Odisha Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan over alleged mismanagement in paddy procurement, the installation of Smart Meters, and the collection of excessive fines under the Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC).

In a video message, the party stated that the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) will extend its support to the bandh on January 28.

The party's media cell, in the video message, said that the Congress party has carried out large-scale protest demonstrations over various issues, including massive mismanagement in paddy procurement across the state - particularly the alleged denial of input subsidy to farmers for selling paddy beyond 150 quintals - excessive fines being collected under the pretext of Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC), and the alleged arbitrariness of the state government, and the OERC.

“In this context, considering that the Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan has called the Odisha bandh over these public-related issues on January 28, the OPCC has announced to support the bandh,” stated the party.

The PCC president, Bhakta Charan Das, through the video message, appealed to all district Congress committees, workers, and members across the state to extend their support to the bandh.

The main opposition, Biju Janata Dal (BJD), welcomed the bandh call by the Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan, describing it as a positive step that reflects the distress of the farming community in the state.

BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said that the party will adhere to its earlier announcement of holding statewide demonstrations from February 2 to 17, followed by a massive protest rally in the capital, Bhubaneswar, on February 24 over paddy procurement and law-and-order issues.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media, the national convener of the Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan, Akshya Kumar, said that the organisation will observe the bandh on January 28 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. in protest against mismanagement in paddy procurement at mandis across the state, and the collection of excessive fines in the name of pollution certificates.

He further added that Railways and essential services like hospitals and ambulances will not be affected during the eight-hour Odisha bandh.