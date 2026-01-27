Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Size To Hit $29.63 Billion By 2035 Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The U.S. Building Information Modeling Market was valued at USD 3.90 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2026 to 2035, reaching USD 12.22 billion. Growth is driven by rising infrastructure development across sectors, wider adoption of digital construction technologies, and increasing demand for efficient project planning and cost optimization. Austin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,“The Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market size was valued at USD 9.34 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 29.63 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 12.24 % during 2026-2035.” Global Government Mandates is Augmenting Market Expansion Globally Building Details Governments all across the world now recognize the value of modeling market trends. Government BIM mandates are among the most significant market drivers in many nations and regions due to the technology's capacity to increase the efficiency and transparency of construction projects. For instance, the U.K. and Singapore have mandated BIM for large-scale public projects, while the European Union established BIM directives that apply to public works. These regulations are frequently developed with the express intent of guaranteeing greater uniformity and lower expenses and mistakes during the building and post-building phases. Market Size and Growth Projections:

Market Size in 2025: USD 9.34 Billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 29.63 Billion

CAGR: 12.24% from 2026 to 2035

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Component (Software & solution, Services)

. By Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises)

. By Project Lifecycle (Construction, Operation, Preconstruction)

. By End Users (Consultants & Facility Managers, AEC Professionals, Others)

. By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Public Infrastructure)





Key Segmentation Analysis

By Component

The software & solutions segment had a building information modeling market share of 57% in 2025 and it dominated the market as the segment includes tools and platforms for creating, modeling, and overseeing construction projects in a digital setting. The services segment is expected to experience the fastest growth rate during 2026-2035 due to the rise in construction project complexity and the need for skilled BIM professionals are driving this expansion.

By Deployment Mode

On-premises deployment held a major building information modeling market share of 56% in 2025 and led the market as it enables organizations to have full control over their infrastructure and data privacy. Cloud deployment is accounted to have the fastest CAGR during 2026-2035, driven by its ability to scale easily, be flexible, and be accessed from remote locations.

By Project Lifecycle

The preconstruction segment led the building information modeling market in 2025 with a 43% share as it emphasizes preparation, creation, and organization before the start of construction, guaranteeing that all parties involved comprehend the project fully. The construction segment is expected to experience a rapid growth rate during 2026-2035, as it is vital for carrying out project designs.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the market in 2025 with a 35% market share. The construction sectors in the U.S. and Canada are strong and have high levels of technological innovation, making them ideal markets for BIM solutions.

Asia Pacific is expected to experience the fastest CAGR of 12.79% during the forecast period of 2026-2035. The region's growth is being propelled by rapid urbanization, expansion of infrastructure, and government efforts to implement smart construction technologies, particularly in countries, such as China, India, and Japan.

High Costs May Hinder BIM Adoption Among Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Globally

Despite the fact that BIM allows for significant long-term cost reductions, user adoption has been hampered by the high price of purchasing and using BIM software throughout the company. Over 99% of all construction companies are small and medium-sized businesses, or SMEs. These businesses lack the funding to cover the high expenses of implementation and licensing. First off, the costs of using BIM in the workplace involve the purchase of new hardware and IT infrastructure because BIM software is expensive and the systems that use it must also adhere to the required standards.

Recent Developments:



In July 2024, Dassault Systems improved its 3DEXPERIENCE platform, providing a novel set of features for BIM support, the integration of cloud-based collaboration, and the extension of the software's potential regarding the management of complex infrastructure projects. In March 2023, Autodesk released the 2024 version of its popular platform on the base of Revit, improving its efficiency, performance, and compatibility. The new version contains the enhancements such as site tools, better options for energy analysis, and automatic documentation.

Exclusive Sections of the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Report (The USPs):



BIM PROJECT ADOPTION PENETRATION METRICS – helps you understand the percentage of construction projects adopting BIM across residential, commercial, and infrastructure sectors, highlighting sector-wise digital maturity and demand concentration.

ENTERPRISE-SIZE ADOPTION GROWTH ANALYSIS – helps you identify BIM adoption growth rates across small, medium, and large enterprises, revealing scalability barriers and expansion opportunities among cost-sensitive and resource-rich firms.

MULTI-STAKEHOLDER COLLABORATION INTENSITY INDEX – helps you assess the average number of architects, engineers, and contractors using BIM per project, indicating collaboration depth and workflow integration levels.

IMPLEMENTATION DEPTH & USAGE MATURITY METRICS – helps you evaluate how extensively BIM is implemented beyond pilot use, distinguishing basic visualization adoption from enterprise-wide deployment.

PROJECT COMPLEXITY ENABLEMENT INDICATORS – helps you gauge BIM's role in managing large-scale and multi-disciplinary projects, based on stakeholder participation and adoption consistency across project types. DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION READINESS SCORE – helps you benchmark how prepared different construction segments are for advanced BIM functionalities, driven by current adoption intensity and enterprise uptake trends.

