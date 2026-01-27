Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market Report 2026: $4.47 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The hydrographic survey equipment market is poised for significant expansion, growing from $3.22 billion in 2025 to $3.44 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 6.8%. This growth reflects increasing integration of survey equipment in offshore oil and gas exploration, port management, and cable route surveys, as well as its expanding use in defense and research applications.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $4.47 billion by 2030, maintaining a CAGR of 6.8%. Key drivers include advances in autonomous hydrographic vessels, real-time positioning systems, and hydrographic software solutions. The deployment of AI-based mapping, IoT-enabled platforms, and autonomous survey vessels underscores significant trends in the sector.

The escalation of global trade and shipping is a catalyst for the hydrographic survey equipment market. Accurate nautical charts and shipping safety are dependent on this technology, crucial for cargo transportation. In 2024, the World Trade Organization highlighted a 4% growth in global trade, aiding market expansion by necessitating reliable hydrographic surveys.

Innovations from market leaders are shaping the industry. In a notable example, the Port of London Authority, alongside University College London, launched a fully electric remotely operated survey vessel in May 2023. This vessel carries advanced sonar and scanning technology, offering a sustainable and precise maritime survey solution.

In an effort to expand technological capabilities, Teledyne Technologies acquired Valeport Holdings Limited in March 2024. This strategic acquisition enhances Teledyne's marine instrumentation offerings by integrating Valeport's advanced underwater sensors, boosting precision in hydrographic and oceanographic measurements.

Companies such as Kongsberg Maritime, Teledyne Technologies, and Innomar Technologie GmbH, among others, actively lead the market. While tariffs impact the industry by increasing costs on imported high-precision systems, they also drive local component manufacturing and increased R&D investments.

A comprehensive market report provides insights into hydrographic survey equipment trends, opportunities, and strategic recommendations. It encompasses global market size, regional shares, competitor analysis, and detailed segmentation, catering to stakeholders aiming to thrive in this evolving landscape.

Key equipment categories include multibeam echo sounders, side scan sonar, laser scanners, and sound velocity profilers. Applications span industries from commercial enterprises to defense sectors, with usage on vessels, unmanned vehicles, and aircraft for diverse marine operations.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is identified as the largest market, reflecting robust demand and regional production capabilities. As the market progresses, stakeholders must navigate global trade dynamics, evolving technologies, and shifting geopolitical influences to sustain growth.

This industry outlook remains adaptive to global shifts, ensuring updated insights and strategy adjustments to address international trade challenges affecting the hydrographic survey market.

Scope



Type: Sensing Systems, Positioning Systems, Optical Systems, Profilers, Software, Other Types.

Platform: Surface Vessels, USV and UUV, Aircraft.

Depth: Shallow Water, Deep Water.

Application: Port and Harbor Management, Offshore Oil and Gas Survey, Cable or Pipeline Route Survey, Hydrographic or Bathymetry Survey, Other Applications.

End-User: Commercial, Research, Defense. Key Companies Mentioned: Kongsberg Maritime, Teledyne Technologies, Innomar Technologie GmbH, Sonardyne International, iXblue SAS, SyQwest Inc., EdgeTech, Tritech International Ltd.

