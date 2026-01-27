Smart Adaptive Street Furniture Market Analysis Report 2026: $9.7 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Adaptive Street Furniture Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The smart adaptive street furniture market is experiencing rapid growth, with its value set to increase from $4.72 billion in 2025 to $5.46 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%. This expansion is driven by the growing adoption of smart urban infrastructure, sensor-equipped public furniture, IoT integration for street amenities, the rise of solar-powered furniture, and the deployment of interactive signage in urban spaces. Looking ahead, the market is expected to nearly double, reaching $9.7 billion by 2030, with a projected CAGR of 15.5%. Key drivers include the implementation of connected street furniture and adaptive urban infrastructure, alongside advances in sustainable, energy-efficient installations and smart city platform integration.

Emerging trends such as AI-enabled adaptive street furniture, sensor-based benches and lighting, IoT-connected seating pods, and interactive digital signage are shaping the future of this market. Furthermore, smart bus shelters with advanced monitoring systems highlight the evolution toward more intelligent urban environments. The increasing demand for smart city solutions, driven by urbanization, efficient resource management needs, and enhanced public safety, further accelerates this growth, ultimately benefiting citizen engagement and public services.

In July 2025, HiveMQ GmbH demonstrated the value of smart city initiatives by optimizing grid pressure and improving energy consumption and transportation efficiency through AI advancements. Companies are investing heavily in technology to enhance reliability and decrease urban infrastructure costs. Ubicquia Inc.'s introduction of a utility-grade universal lighting controller in November 2024 illustrates how businesses are innovating with advanced diagnostics and real-time monitoring to enhance operational efficiency. Similarly, Creators of the Outside World (CROWD) acquired Armada Mobility B.V. in December 2024 to broaden its portfolio in the smart adaptive street furniture sector.

Prominent players in this market include Delta Electronics Inc., Signify N.V., Valmont Industries Inc., JCDecaux SA, Daktronics Inc., and Schreder Group, among others. However, fluctuating trade relations and tariffs impact the market by raising costs for imported smart components, leading to increased domestic production and innovation.

Market research predicts significant growth and transformation in the smart adaptive street furniture industry, driven by the integration of design, technology, and interactivity to enhance urban ecosystems. Key product types are benches, lighting, waste bins, information kiosks, and charging stations, utilizing technologies like IoT and solar power. Major applications span urban areas, parks, and transportation hubs, with Europe leading the market in 2025. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

The smart adaptive street furniture market is defined by sales of products like public seating pods, interactive digital signage, and smart bus shelters, focusing on factory gate values. Revenues reflect enterprises' gains from sales, grants, or donations within this market, forming a critical aspect of the evolving public space infrastructure landscape.

Scope:

Markets Covered:



By Product Type: Benches, Lighting, Waste Bins, Information Kiosks, Charging Stations, Others.

By Technology: IoT-Enabled, Sensor-Based, Solar-Powered, Others. By Application: Urban Areas, Parks, Transportation Hubs, Commercial Spaces, Others.

Subsegments:



Benches: Smart, Modular, Solar-Powered, Interactive.

Lighting: Smart Streetlights, Solar-Powered, Motion-Sensor, Decorative.

Waste Bins: Smart, Solar-Powered, Recycling, Self-Compacting.

Information Kiosks: Digital, Interactive, Touchscreen, Wayfinding.

Charging Stations: Electric Vehicle, Solar-Powered, Wireless, Public Device. Other Types: Smart Bicycle Stands, Shelters, Air Quality Monitoring, Digital Signage.

Key Attributes:

