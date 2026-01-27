Low-Altitude Infrastructure Research Report 2026: $930 Mn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Low-Altitude Infrastructure Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The low-altitude infrastructure market is poised for monumental growth, expected to expand from $0.3 billion in 2025 to $0.93 billion by 2030, at a robust CAGR of 25.1%. This expansion is driven by the increasing adoption of drones, advances in urban air mobility, and burgeoning logistics and delivery services. Notable developments include AI-powered navigation systems, solar-powered charging infrastructure, enhanced GPS communication systems, and sophisticated IoT-enabled platforms for monitoring and management.

Investment in urban air mobility significantly boosts this market by funding innovative aerial transportation systems that streamline urban connectivity. Such systems aim to reduce travel time, ease congestion, and support sustainable city growth by integrating aerial transit routes with existing ground infrastructure. A notable example includes the UK Ministry of Defense's $473 million investment to enhance Ukraine's drone capabilities, illustrating the sector's rapid advancements.

Leading firms prioritize technology advancements such as 3D digital mapping to refine navigation precision and promote autonomous aerial operations. In July 2025, Amap, a Chinese navigation firm, launched Air Amap in Shenzhen, deploying 3D digital mapping to offer real-time drone navigation, marking significant progress toward intelligent airspace infrastructure.

The market attraction is underscored by strategic acquisitions like eVertiSKY Corp.'s purchase of Volatus Infrastructure & Energy Solutions, aimed at fortifying urban air mobility facilities. This move supports vertiport development and dual-use charging solutions for eVTOL aircraft and ground vehicles, highlighting innovation and integration within the industry.

Dominant players in the low-altitude infrastructure landscape include Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Airbus SE, and Thales S.A., among others. However, the market is not devoid of challenges. Global trade relations and tariffs could impact costs for imported high-tech equipment. Nevertheless, this may stimulate localized manufacturing and service innovation, fostering safer and more efficient infrastructures.

The market's regional dynamics demonstrate that North America led the sector in 2025, with Asia-Pacific projected to grow rapidly. Countries covered in the market report span across Australia, China, India, USA, and more, indicating a widespread geographical interest.

Revenues within the market are generated through services and sales of related products such as maintenance tools and propulsion systems. Service offerings range from traffic management to data analytics, underscoring the industry's expansive ecosystem. Revenue values are considered at 'factory gate' level, encompassing direct sales and regional consumption.

This comprehensive market report provides essential insights into the global scope, competitive landscape, and future opportunities, necessary for thriving in the evolving low-altitude infrastructure industry.

Scope:



Markets Covered: Low-Altitude Physical Infrastructure, Air Management Systems, and more.

Technology: Includes AI-Powered Navigation, Solar-Powered Charging, GPS and Communication Systems, Cybersecurity Solutions.

Applications: Covers sectors such as Tourism, Logistics, Medical, Inspection.

Distribution Channels: Direct Sales, Distributors, Online Platforms.

End-Users: Government, Commercial Enterprises, Agriculture Sector, Emergency Services. Companies Featured: The report includes key players such as Raytheon Technologies Corp, Airbus SE, Thales S.A., and others.

Key Attributes:

