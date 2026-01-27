'Exposed His Hateful Thinking': BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi For Not Wearing 'Patka' Despite President's Request

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) The BJP on Tuesday criticised Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for allegedly not wearing the traditional North-Eastern 'patka' despite a request from President Droupadi Murmu, claiming that the incident had exposed his 'hateful thinking.'

Speaking to IANS, BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo said Rahul Gandhi's actions reflected a disrespectful attitude towards the Northeast.

“Rahul Gandhi's thinking has been exposed. Even foreign diplomats were ready to wear the Assamese patta, which is a splendid and beautiful creation of the Northeast. By refusing to wear it, he is, in some way, disrespecting the country and the Northeast. Has Rahul Gandhi developed such an attitude towards the people of the region? Why is he avoiding wearing a cultural symbol from there? This reflects a hateful mindset, running a shop of hatred and selling it,” he said.

BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also criticised Rahul Gandhi, accusing the Congress leadership of arrogance.

“The problem today is that the Congress and Rahul Gandhi are trapped in feudal arrogance and a sultan-like mindset. You may have seen the outcome of such stubborn behaviour in the incident at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Continuous hooliganism and chaos are pushing the party towards its own destruction,” Naqvi said.

BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar echoed similar views, saying that there was no reason to refuse the President's request.

“If the President suggested wearing the patka, there was no reason to decline. We cannot distance ourselves from colours, clothing or traditional attire, as they represent our culture,” he said.

Responding to the BJP's allegations, Congress leader Hussain Dalwai dismissed the controversy and said the issue was being politicised unnecessarily.

“It is not true that Rahul Gandhi did not want to wear it. There were leaders from the BJP as well who did not wear the patka. So, what is the political issue here? Where does the question of disrespect come in? Even Defence Minister Rajnath Singh did not wear it. Many leaders present at the event did not wear it, but only Rahul Gandhi is being targeted,” he told IANS.

Senior advocate and former MP Majeed Memon said the episode was being used as a political tool.

“Through this, a message is being sent to highlight grievances against the government. This is a political method and nothing more,” he said.

The 'patka', a traditional headdress worn in several North-Eastern states, is regarded as a symbol of respect and pride, representing the rich cultural heritage and traditions of the region.