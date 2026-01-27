Historic 11-Acre Strategic Infill Site Hits The Market In Belmont, NC, According To Auction Firm Tranzon Key

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- For the first time in nearly 100 years, one of the most significant land legacies in the Carolinas is opening its gates to the next generation of visionaries. Representing a "once-in-a-lifetime" opportunity, the Stowe Family Trust has announced the sale of an iconic 11+/- acre strategic infill parcel nestled in the heart of the Belmont Historic District, according to auction firm Tranzon Key, which has been hired to effectuate an auction of the property.

Stowe Family's Legacy in Belmont Leads to a New Future for This Site

The Stowe family has played a foundational role in Belmont's development over the years, as R. L. Stowe was instrumental in bringing the textile industry to the town in 1901 with the founding of The Chronicle Mills, and later with other companies became R. L. Stowe Mills, Inc.

For over seventy years, this property was home to Ruth and R. L. Stowe, Jr. and their family. And now, the Stowe family is enthusiastic about seeing this property in new hands that will infuse it with new life that will bolster and nourish the community in which the Stowe family continues to live, as they have for over a century.

The Crown Jewel of the Historic District

This is more than merely a home or development site; it's a time capsule of North Carolina heritage. Located at the intersection of history and modern growth, the property offers dual frontage on W. Woodrow Avenue and N. Central Avenue. Surrounded by the stately 19th-century manors as well as the buzzing energy of Belmont's downtown, this parcel serves as the final frontier for large-scale urban design in this high-demand corridor.

A Canvas for Iconic Development

With 10.96+/- acres of pristine land, the site is a rare hybrid of "General Residential" (G-R) zoning and a Traditional Neighborhood Overlay (TND) designation. This unique status allows for a variety of high-impact outcomes:

.The Iconic Mixed-Use Expansion: Align with the 2018 Belmont Center City Small Area Plan to create a seamless extension of downtown's vibrant retail and residential tapestry.

.The Private Legacy Estate: Build a secluded, multi-generational family compound in the center of the city.

.Boutique Residential Enclave: Develop high-end "by right" residential units that mirror the charm of the surrounding historic district.

Unrivaled Connectivity & Demographics

Belmont is no longer a hidden gem; it is a primary destination for the Charlotte metro's most affluent and mobile populations.

.Proximity: 1 mile to I-85; 7 miles to Charlotte Douglas International Airport; 12 miles to Uptown Charlotte.

.Lifestyle: This property enjoys walking distance to Stowe Park, artisanal distilleries, boutique coffee shops, antique stores and more.

.Recreation and Attractions: Proximity to U.S. National Whitewater Center, Daniel Stowe Conservancy, Lake Wylie, Kings Mountain State Park, The River District, and Belmont Abbey College.

"This land has been held by the Stowe family for nearly a century. To find ten contiguous acres in a historic district-just twelve miles from one of the fastest-growing financial hubs in the country-is unheard of. We aren't just selling a lot; we are inviting a developer to help write the next chapter of Belmont's history,” said Bill Londrey, president of Tranzon Key.

Auction / Offering Details

.Auction Format: Online

.Auction Date: Bidding ends February 25, 2026, at Noon ET

.For More Information: