Angola's Gas Pivot: From Associated Volumes To A Multi-Market Future

Long treated as a byproduct of oil production, natural gas is increasingly viewed by policymakers as a strategic asset capable of underpinning exports, power generation and industrialization. Insights from the African Energy Chamber's ( ) State of African Energy 2026 Outlook highlight how Angola is moving beyond its historical reliance on associated gas, while grappling with the infrastructure and commercial challenges that will shape the next stage of its gas market.

For decades, Angola utilized large volumes of associated gas primarily for reinjection, enhancing oil recovery and supporting offshore operations. While this approach helped sustain crude output, it left significant gas value untapped. The turning point came with the construction of Angola LNG in 2008, which marked the country's entry into global LNG markets and materially reduced upstream emissions. Initially supplied by associated gas from Blocks 15, 17 and 18 – operated by ExxonMobil, TotalEnergies and Eni/bp – the plant later expanded feedstock sourcing to include Chevron-operated Blocks 0 and 14, as well as Eni/BP's Block 31 and TotalEnergies' Block 32.

Yet even today, around half of Angola's associated gas production continues to be reinjected, largely for pressure maintenance. New developments are expected to follow a similar pattern, underscoring why non-associated gas has become central to Angola's forward strategy. In December 2024, Chevron achieved first gas from the Sanha Lean Gas project in Block 0, adding new supply to Angola LNG and demonstrating how late-life assets can be repurposed to sustain exports. The New Gas Consortium – led by Azule Energy alongside Sonangol, Equinor and Acrep – is targeting non-associated gas fields in the Lower Congo Basin, with early Quiluma and Maboqueiro developments expected to help fill Angola LNG capacity by 2026.

Exploration momentum is also building. Azule announced a gas discovery at the Gajajeira-01 well in Block 1/14 in July 2025 and plans further exploration in the Congo Fan (Block 47) and Namibe Basin (Block 28) in 2026. These efforts reflect renewed confidence in Angola's gas prospectivity, particularly following earlier Atlantic Margin successes. However, not all discoveries are equally advantaged. In the Kwanza Basin, several gas-dominated pre-salt finds remain stranded due to deepwater development costs and the absence of nearby gas evacuation infrastructure.

The notable exception is TotalEnergies' Kaminho project in Block 20. The Cameia and Golfinho gas-condensate fields – Angola's first production from this block – are being developed primarily for condensate recovery via the Kaminho FPSO, with gas reinjection forming part of the initial concept. While no gas commercialization plans have been announced, ongoing appraisal at nearby fields such as Lontra and Zalophus could gradually build a resource base capable of supporting future gas supply – provided midstream constraints are addressed.

Infrastructure remains the central bottleneck, says the Chamber. Potential gas evacuation from Kwanza developments would require pipelines to shore near Caboledo, onward connections to Luanda for domestic use, and potentially extensions to Soyo to access Angola LNG. High capital costs, transportation tariffs and fiscal burdens have so far delayed investment decisions. According to the AEC Outlook, meaningful progress will likely require a combination of upstream participation, institutional capital and targeted fiscal incentives to make midstream projects bankable.

At the same time, Angola is looking beyond exports. Domestic gas demand is set to grow, anchored by power generation and industrial projects outlined in the Angola Gas Master Plan. The 750 MW Soyo combined-cycle gas turbine already plays a balancing role during dry seasons, while planned expansions – including Soyo 2 CCGT – will drive further demand. Industrially, a proposed 2,300-ton-per-day ammonia plant in Soyo could consume up to 80 MMcf/d of gas by 2035, with EPC contracts awarded and construction expected to begin in 2025.

“Gas gives Angola the opportunity to industrialize, stabilize power supply and monetize resources that were previously wasted,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.“The countries that win are those that build infrastructure and pricing frameworks early, so gas can serve both export markets and domestic growth.”

Ultimately, Angola LNG will remain the cornerstone of gas commercialization in the near term. But the Outlook makes clear that exports and domestic markets are not mutually exclusive. If coordinated effectively, LNG revenues can anchor a broader gas value chain – supporting power, fertilizers and petrochemicals – while positioning Angola as one of Africa's most diversified gas economies in the decades ahead.

