Harry Craddock Celebrates The Joy Wonder And True Meaning Of The Season With Celebrating Christmas Its Magical

Celebrating Christmas“Its Magical” takes readers into the joyful world of holiday gatherings, sparkling decorations, and the deep meaning behind the Christmas season. Written with simple words and brought to life through beautiful color illustrations, the book celebrates both the fun and the faith that make Christmas unforgettable for families everywhere. From the family tree to the vibrant decorations, every page brings readers back to the warmth and togetherness that define this cherished time of year.

Key Messages from the Book

Harry Craddock reminds families of the importance of honoring the birth of Jesus while also embracing the laughter, activity, and memories made with loved ones. The book encourages readers to create traditions, cherish each moment, and pass these memories on to the next generation. At its heart, the message is clear. Remember the reason for Christmas. Remember friends and family always. Form memories for all our children so they can carry them forward.

About the Author

Harry Craddock was born in Shelbyville, Tennessee. As the youngest of three children, the only boy, and the baby by thirteen years, he grew up surrounded by love and Christian values. After graduating high school, he served in the Navy and worked through various jobs before stepping into management. At 81 years old, Harry is blessed with a large and lively family. He has two sons, two daughters-in-law, nine grandchildren, five grandchildren-in-law, and fourteen great-grandchildren.

Christmas gatherings in the Craddock family are known to be lively, loud, and filled with joy, all of which helped inspire Celebrating Christmas“Its Magical”. With a lifetime of stories and memories, Harry hopes to pass along the excitement, energy, and purpose that Christmas has always held in his home.

How the Book Came to Be

Harry never set out to become an author. In 2015, he began writing a brief memorial for his late wife. What started as two paragraphs grew into a 253 page autobiography filled with memories and love. A few years later, a playful rhyme about holiday decorations sparked another writing journey. What began as a two line rhyme soon evolved into a 21 verse poem that celebrates family, fun, and faith during Christmas. Harry describes his writing as unintentional, created from the heart with the hope of preserving memories and spreading joy.

Book Availability

Celebrating Christmas“Its Magical” is a delightful gift for children, parents, grandparents, and anyone who treasures the magic of Christmas. With colorful illustrations and a touching message, it is designed to be enjoyed year after year as part of a family's holiday traditions.

For more information about the author and his other works, including According To Harry“My 22 Proofs God Exists”, readers can explore additional upcoming announcements from Global Book Network.

