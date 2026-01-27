Jordan Post Marks King's Birthday With Special Commemorative Postcard

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 27 (Petra) -- Jordan Post has unveiled a commemorative postcard to mark the 64th birthday of His Majesty King Abdullah II, celebrating the occasion with a philatelic release that reflects national pride and recognition of the King's leadership journey.The postcard will be issued starting January 29 at a price of JD 1.40, according to a statement by Jordan Post, which said the release commemorates an occasion deeply rooted in the national consciousness and honors a reign defined by modernization, reform, and service to the Kingdom.Director of the Museum and Philatelic Directorate at Jordan Post Nour Abughaida said the commemorative postcard symbolizes loyalty and national belonging, while preserving the historical and symbolic significance of the occasion. She added that the release enriches Jordan's postal heritage and appeals to collectors of stamps and commemorative postal items.Jordan Post said the postcard will be available at the Museum and Philatelic Directorate at the company's headquarters in Al-Muqablin, as well as at selected post offices in Jabal Amman, Abdali, Irbid Central, and Fuheis.