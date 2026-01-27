MEDIA Exposes Fake Content Video On Behalf Of Azerbaijan's Presidential Assistant

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A video with fake content, created using deepfake technology, has been spread through a number of accounts operating on social media platforms on behalf of Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, the statement of the Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan (MEDIA) says, Trend reports.

According to the statement, this example of disinformation, prepared with the help of artificial intelligence and aimed at confusing public opinion, serves to damage the relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, undermine the strategic alliance between the two brotherly countries, and undermine mutual trust.

"We call on society to believe only in information provided by official sources, journalists, and public activists; to always demonstrate principality against such cases; and to be vigilant in an environment where fake and false information-based campaigns and the trend of creating content using deepfake technologies are gaining momentum.

At the same time, we invite the owners of social network platforms and relevant institutions to take measures to promptly remove harmful and fake content and implement effective mechanisms to prevent such cases," the statement reads.

The Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan (MEDIA), established on January 12, 2021, by President Ilham Aliyev's decree, aims to reform the media sector. It was formed as a public legal entity succeeding the State Support Fund for Mass Media Development, with objectives to enhance media professionalism and incorporate new technologies.