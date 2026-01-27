Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Leaves For Official Visit To China

2026-01-27 05:07:26
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov left for an official visit to China today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

The visit schedules meeting of Bayramov with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on January 28.

