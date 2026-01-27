403
Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Leaves For Official Visit To China
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov left for an official visit to China today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.
The visit schedules meeting of Bayramov with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on January 28.
