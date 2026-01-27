Air Defense Forces Neutralize 135 Of 165 Russian Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports this in Telegram.

From 6:00 p.m. on Monday, January 26, the enemy attacked 165 Shahed-type UCAVs (including jet UAVs), Gerbera, Italmas, and other drone types from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), Hvardiiske, and Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea). Approximately 100 of them were Shahed-type drones.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, EW units, and unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00 Tuesday, January 27, Air Defense Forces shot down/jammed 135 UAVs in the north, south in the center, and east of Ukraine.

The hits of 24 UCAVs at 14 locations were recorded, as well as the fall of downed targets (debris) at 9 locations.

Russian troops hit Sloviansk with guided aerial bombs, two people killed and one wounded

The attack continues, with several enemy drones in the airspace.

As Ukrinform reported, three people may be trapped under rubbl in Odesa after the Russian attack.