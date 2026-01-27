Russian Troops Hit Two Minibuses With Passengers In Zaporizhzhia District With Drones
"In the morning, the enemy attacked two buses operating on the routes with drones. Both vehicles were carrying passengers traveling to the regional center," he wrote.
It is noted that this happened in the Zaporizhia district.
Fortunately, people were not wounded.Read also: War update: 103 clashes on frontline over past day, 33 attacks repelled in Pokrovsk sector
According to Ukrinform, throughout the day, Russian forces struck 826 times across 30 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, resulting in one woman being inju red.
