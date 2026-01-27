Firefight Continues In Myrnohrad Center - AFU

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram.

The enemy is increasing pressure on the northern part of Myrnohrad. Gun battles continue in the city center.

The Russians continue to accumulate heavy equipment in the Novohrodivka area for a further assault on“upper” Myrnohrad.

In cooperation with the 1st Corps Azov of the National Guard of Ukraine, paratroopers are blocking the Russians along the line“eastern outskirts of Myrnohrad, Krasnyi Lyman, and Rodynske.”

In Pokrovsk, the enemy has concentrated its main efforts on capturing Hryshyne. Taking advantage of unfavorable weather conditions, the invaders are amassing lightweight equipment and personnel in the industrial zone in the city's northwestern part. The Russians are now trying to advance toward Hryshyne along several routes.

Recently, a group of Russians managed to infiltrate Hryshyne, but the Defense Forces eliminated them.

In general, in the area under the 7th Rapid Response Corps' control, the enemy's use of various types of UAVs is increasing significantly. The Russians are launching Molnia drones more actively as carrier drones, equipped with two FPV drones, and then delivering a triple strike. There have been cases of fiber-optic drones penetrating more than 20 km into the defenses.

The number of strikes by enemy tactical aviation is also increasing. Over the past week, the Russians dropped nearly 360 aerial bombs on the Pokrovsk agglomeration, which is 20% more than the previous week.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said the Russians are increasing pressure and mobilizing reserves in the Pokrovsk and Ocheretyne front sectors.

