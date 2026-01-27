Man's Body Found Under Building Rubble In Odesa
“During search and rescue operations at the site of the strike in the Peresypskyi district, a man's body was found under the rubble,” the report said.Read also: War update: 103 clashes on frontline over past day, 33 attacks repelled in Pokrovsk sector
As reported by Ukrinform, 23 people were injured in Odesa as a result of the enemy attack on the night of January 27, two of whom are severely wounded. Among the victims are two children and a pregnant woman.
Photo: Serhii Lysak, Telegram
