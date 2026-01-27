Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Man's Body Found Under Building Rubble In Odesa

2026-01-27 05:07:06
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the Head of the Odesa City Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, according to Ukrinform.

“During search and rescue operations at the site of the strike in the Peresypskyi district, a man's body was found under the rubble,” the report said.

Read also: War update: 103 clashes on frontline over past day, 33 attacks repelled in Pokrovsk sector

As reported by Ukrinform, 23 people were injured in Odesa as a result of the enemy attack on the night of January 27, two of whom are severely wounded. Among the victims are two children and a pregnant woman.

Photo: Serhii Lysak, Telegram

UkrinForm

