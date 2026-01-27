Sumgayit State Drama Theatre Stages Moliere's Classical Comedy

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A premiere of "The Confounded Husband" has taken place at the Sumgayit State Drama Theatre, Azernews reports.

The production is based on George Dandin (or The Confounded Husband), by the classic of world dramaturgy Jean-Baptiste Moliere.

The new stage production preserves the spirit of Moliere's classical comedy while seamlessly integrating contemporary theatrical aesthetics, dynamic staging, and expressive performances.

The production was created under a state commission. The artistic director is People's Artist Firudin Maharramov, with Umid Abbaszade as stage director.

The set designer is Osman Salmanov, the composer Ravan Almamaddli, the choreographer Kamil Aghazade, and the assistant director Fazila Rzayeva. The Azerbaijani translation of the play was completed by the distinguished playwright and People's Writer Elchin.

At the center of the performance is the story of a wealthy yet naive peasant who, in an attempt to elevate his social standing, marries a young woman from an impoverished noble family. However, a marriage founded on calculation rather than genuine feeling quickly turns into a chain of humiliations and disillusionment. The young wife despises her husband, her parents exploit him as a source of income, and society at large perceives him merely as a purse.

As the protagonist struggles to defend his dignity and right to respect, he repeatedly finds himself in comical-and at times openly absurd-situations.

Beneath the lightness and humor of Moliere's comedy lies a sharp satire on social inequality, aristocratic hypocrisy, and the illusory nature of marriages based on material gain. In the finale, the tragicomedy exposes the helplessness of a man trapped between wealth and title, yet unable to achieve either happiness or true recognition.

The cast includes Honored Artist Sadagat Nuriyeva, Jalal Mammadov, as well as Ogtay Mehtiyev, Matlab Safarli, Ilaha Safarova, Aynur Humbatova, Kamran Muradli, Elmir Mehtiyev, Ramazan Khanlarov, Maryam Huseynli, Sabina Abdullayeva, Emil Gamidov, Shahriyar Ashkari, and Mahbuba Gorbani.

The Sumgayit State Drama Theatre has made a significant contribution to the development of theatrical art in the country through its performances and creative work.

The theatre raised its curtain with Mirza Fatali Akhundzade's play "Monsieur Jordan the Botanist and Dervish Mastali-shah", staged by director Jannat Salimova.

Its repertoire features works by both classic and contemporary Azerbaijani, Russian, and international playwrights.