Republic Youth Library Marks Anniversary Of Eminent Scholar

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

January 27 marks the 120th anniversary of the birth of Sara Ashurbayli, a distinguished historian, State Prize laureate, holder of the Shohrat Order, and an Honored Scholar of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

To commemorate her extraordinary contributions, the Jafar Jabbarly Republic Youth Library has curated a special bibliographic review and virtual book exhibition titled "A Prominent Researcher of National History".

The bibliographic review features valuable insights from notable figures about Ashurbayli's life and work, as well as articles highlighting her groundbreaking scholarly contributions.

Noteworthy texts include Ziyadkhan Aliyev's "Sara Ashurbayli's World of Colors", Karim Shukurov's "World Women's Historiography: Personality and Legend", and Lala Azeri's "A Scholar Illuminating National Historical Memory".

The review also includes a comprehensive collection of bibliographic descriptions, brief annotations, and a list of periodical press articles related to Sara Ashurbayli's works, as well as books written by her and about her. This extensive material is now available on the library's official website.

Meanwhile, the virtual book exhibition showcases a series of Ashurbayli's seminal works, such as "The Shirvanshah State", "The History of Baku", and "Encyclopedia of Baku", published in both Azerbaijani and Russian.

Articles like "Sara Ashurbayli's Unmatched Contributions to the National-Level Study of Azerbaijan and Baku History", Sara Ashurbayli's World of Colors", and "The Aristocratic Composure of Sara Ashurbayli" are also featured in full.

This unique virtual exhibition can be explored on the library's official website, offering a deeper insight into the life and legacy of one of Azerbaijan's most revered historians.