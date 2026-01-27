403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Assistant FM Reaffirms Kuwait's Commitment To Counterterrorism Efforts
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 27 (KUNA) -- Assistant Foreign Minister for Development and International Cooperation and Chairman of the Committee for Implementing UN Security Council Resolutions Ambassador Hamad Al-Mashaan affirmed Tuesday Kuwait's commitment to supporting international efforts to combat terrorism, particularly in the digital space.
Al-Mashaan made the remarks in a speech at the opening of the Global Counterterrorism Forum experts' meeting titled "Protecting Virtual Spaces through Strategic Communications," hosted by Kuwait for two days.
The meeting is held within the action plan of the East Africa Capacity-Building Working Group for 2024-2026, which is co-chaired by Kuwait in partnership with the friendly Republic of Kenya.
He said Kuwait, since joining the forum and assuming the joint chairmanship with Kenya over the past two years, has sought to contribute effectively to supporting and implementing the forum's strategic vision.
Al-Mashaan added that these efforts aim to enhance countries' capabilities to confront terrorist threats through long-term strategic partnerships and sustained international cooperation.
He explained that the meeting aims to exchange expertise and experiences among specialists involved in countering terrorism in the digital space, whose negative impacts often extend into the real world.
Al-Mashaan said the meeting brings together representatives from various regions to strengthen coordination and develop effective approaches to addressing emerging digital threats.
He pointed out that this is the third such meeting hosted by Kuwait, following an experts' meeting in October on enhancing international judicial cooperation in terrorism cases.
Al-Mashaan stressed the importance of collective action and integrated expertise to confront evolving challenges, expressing hope that the meeting's outcomes would strengthen cooperation and enhance security in both digital and real-world spaces. (end)
ae
Al-Mashaan made the remarks in a speech at the opening of the Global Counterterrorism Forum experts' meeting titled "Protecting Virtual Spaces through Strategic Communications," hosted by Kuwait for two days.
The meeting is held within the action plan of the East Africa Capacity-Building Working Group for 2024-2026, which is co-chaired by Kuwait in partnership with the friendly Republic of Kenya.
He said Kuwait, since joining the forum and assuming the joint chairmanship with Kenya over the past two years, has sought to contribute effectively to supporting and implementing the forum's strategic vision.
Al-Mashaan added that these efforts aim to enhance countries' capabilities to confront terrorist threats through long-term strategic partnerships and sustained international cooperation.
He explained that the meeting aims to exchange expertise and experiences among specialists involved in countering terrorism in the digital space, whose negative impacts often extend into the real world.
Al-Mashaan said the meeting brings together representatives from various regions to strengthen coordination and develop effective approaches to addressing emerging digital threats.
He pointed out that this is the third such meeting hosted by Kuwait, following an experts' meeting in October on enhancing international judicial cooperation in terrorism cases.
Al-Mashaan stressed the importance of collective action and integrated expertise to confront evolving challenges, expressing hope that the meeting's outcomes would strengthen cooperation and enhance security in both digital and real-world spaces. (end)
ae
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment