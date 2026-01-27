403
Kuwait Fund Signs Mou With Duqm Refinery To Train Kuwaiti Cadres
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, Jan 27 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development signed Tuesday a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Oman with Duqm Refinery and Petrochemical Industries Company (OQ8) to implement the second phase of an annual training program for Kuwaiti engineers and architects.
The MoU was signed at the company's headquarters in Muscat by Acting Director General of Kuwait Fund Waleed Al-Bahar and Duqm Refinery Chief Executive Officer Engineer Abdullah Al-Ajmi.
Al-Bahar told KUNA the agreement reflects the Fund's keenness to support and qualify national Kuwaiti cadres through advanced practical training at leading regional institutions, while strengthening regional partnerships and aligning educational outcomes with labor market needs.
Under the MoU, Duqm Refinery will host a number of Kuwaiti trainees in 2026 for six months as part of the program's second phase, providing specialized practical training based on jointly prepared programs aligned with the refinery's operational and technical requirements.
The training program is one of the national initiatives implemented by Kuwait Fund and is carried out through three phases, including theoretical training, practical training abroad and field training with national companies.
Duqm Refinery, inaugurated in 2024 as a joint venture between OQ Global Integrated Energy Company and Kuwait Petroleum International (Q8) with equal 50 percent stakes, is located in the Duqm Special Economic Zone and has a refining capacity of 230,000 barrels per day. (end)
