Kashmir's Racing Champ Atiqa Mir Shines On WSK Debut In Italy, Qualifies P2


2026-01-27 05:04:35
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) La Conca (Italy)- Eleven-year-old racing sensation Atiqa Mir made a roaring debut in the WSK Super Master Karting Series as she became the first Indian to set the second fastest time in a male dominated qualifying grid of 37 seasoned drivers.

Embracing the mighty challenge after moving from mini (age 8-11) to junior category (12-14) in 2026, Atiqa showed remarkable speed driving in the OKNJ class for the first time.


One of the youngest drivers on the grid, the Formula 1 Academy supported racer defied all odds to set the second fastest time in qualifying and missed out on pole by only a tenth of a second.

The only female on the grid was on course for the pole with a stellar time of 49.76 seconds over the weekend before being pipped by Finland's Leo Latinen in the dying minutes of the session.

The Finish driver got an extra lap while Atiqa didn't to finish P2, still enough to script history as she became the first Indian ever to score P2 on debut in OKNJ Class.

Kashmir Observer

