People Don't See UN Delivering Peace, Security, Says India

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Amid ongoing geopolitical challenges, India said the United Nations is not perceived as an organisation that delivers on international peace, and discussions have moved on to“parallel plurilateral frameworks”.

“The multilateralism of universal membership, with the United Nations at its core, is under strain. The challenges facing this organisation go far beyond the budgetary realm. Paralysis and lack of effectiveness in tackling conflicts remain a significant shortcoming,” India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, said here Monday.

In remarks to the UN Security Council Open Debate on 'Reaffirming International Rule of Law: Pathways to Reinvigorating Peace, Justice, and Multilateralism', Harish said people around the world do not perceive the United Nations as an organisation that delivers on international peace and security.

“Conversations and discussions have moved on to parallel plurilateral frameworks, some even involving private sector actors, to bring about outcomes on peace and security outside the United Nations framework,” he said.

India's statement comes against the backdrop of the continued failure of the UN and its most powerful organ – the Security Council – to prevent and resolve global geo-political conflicts and maintain international peace and security.