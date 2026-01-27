403
Castrol Malaysia Picks New PR Agency
(MENAFN- PRovoke) KUALA LUMPUR - Castrol Malaysia has appointed DNA Creative Communications as its PR agency on a retainer basis, strengthening a long-standing working relationship that has seen both companies collaborate across brand communications, launches, and community initiatives over the past four years.
The agency's remit covers strategic communications, media relations, and content development for Castrol's consumer and B2B business segments in Malaysia, reinforcing the company's continued investment in brand storytelling, customer engagement, and stakeholder communications in the competitive lubricants market.
“The lubricants industry is evolving quickly, and consumers today care about sustainability, innovation, and performance beyond the technical specs. The partnership with DNA supports Castrol's efforts to build the brand's voice in these wider conversations,” said Joshua Tan, head of marketing of Castrol Malaysia and Singapore.“Having worked closely together for years, DNA has demonstrated strong category understanding, strategic thinking, and an ability to translate Castrol's global brand narratives into local relevance.”
Castrol and DNA Creative Communications have collaborated since 2021 spanning brand campaigns, workshop activations, retail initiatives, and local PR engagements. According to both parties, the decision to formalise the partnership reflects a shared push towards longer-term brand building, consistency, and deeper audience engagement.
“Castrol is a brand with legacy, credibility and an ambition to stay culturally relevant,” said Ashvin Anamalai, CEO and founder of DNA Creative Communications.“Strong brands understand that communication is not just about coverage, but about shaping narratives, building trust, and staying connected to customers. We're excited to take this relationship into its next phase.”
