Navi Mumbai To Open Dedicated Private Jet Terminal Insider Confirms

Dhaka: The newly opened Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) will feature a dedicated terminal for private jet travelers, said a senior official of Adani Airports Holdings Limited (AAHL), the operator of NMIA and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

Currently, AAHL is constructing private jet parking hangars at NMIA, and infrastructure is expected to be completed in the coming months. Operations of the private jet terminal are scheduled to begin in September 2026.

Demand for private jet hangars at NMIA has been strong. Interest for moving out of congested CSMIA is growing among general aviation (GA) operators. Airport officials reported it received applications for parking slot licenses nearly three times the available capacity.

Previously, in April and May 2025, AAHL had asked airlines and private jet operators to vacate parking bays at CSMIA to facilitate the construction of a new taxiway. AAHL had planned to dismantle existing hangars from August 1, but the process was delayed due to the monsoon season.

Navi Mumbai International Airport, one of two airports in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, is an international airport in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. The airport began commercial operations recently, on December 25, 2025. As of January 12, the airport handled more than 100,000 passengers within just 19 days of starting operations.

