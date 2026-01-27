Afghanistan's Imported Power From Uzbekistan Remains Unrestored

Afghanistan's electricity company, reported that the imported power line from Uzbekistan to Kabul and ten surrounding provinces has not yet been restored.

The power outage began last Thursday, after severe storms and avalanches in the Shawl area of northern Salang destroyed a 220-kilovolt transmission tower.

The destroyed tower severed a crucial Uzbekistan-imported power line, highlighting Afghanistan's vulnerability to natural disasters, especially during winter months when heavy snowfall and storms are common.

Afghanistan has long relied on imported electricity from neighboring countries, particularly Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, to meet the growing energy needs of urban and rural populations alike.

Power company officials warned that natural hazards like avalanches and storms still threaten the region, delaying restoration efforts and keeping electricity unavailable for millions of residents.

Currently, Kabul and nearby provinces receive electricity through alternative sources including the Pul-e-Khumri-Kabul line, hydropower, thermal plants, and solar installations to partially offset outages.

