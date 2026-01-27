Sri Lanka Under-19 Beat Afghanistan By Four Wickets In 2026 U19 Cricket World Cup

Sri Lanka set a target of 194 runs in 46.5 overs, losing six wickets, while Afghanistan struggled to reach the mark, finishing with 193 runs in 49.5 overs.

Afghanistan's Osman Sadat top-scored with 61 runs, and Azizullah Miyakhil added 43, but their combined effort fell just short of the target set by Sri Lanka.

The match took place at Namibia Cricket Stadium in Windhoek, highlighting the growing global reach of the U19 Cricket World Cup and opportunities for emerging cricket nations.

Sri Lanka's innings featured disciplined batting, with Senovia Wekunagoda contributing 43 runs from 79 balls, helping guide the team steadily toward the target despite Afghanistan's regular wicket-taking efforts.

Afghanistan's bowlers tried to stem the chase late in the game, but Sri Lanka maintained composure, successfully reaching the target with four wickets to spare.

The match demonstrates Sri Lanka's strong under-19 program, while Afghanistan shows promise but needs to improve finishing games under pressure in major tournaments.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram