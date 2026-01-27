Agricultural Microbial Market Report 2026: $15.5+ Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$8.93 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$15.52 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|14.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Technologies & Future Trends
- Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing Growing Adoption of Microbial Biofertilizers and Biopesticides Rising Use of Mycorrhizal and Trichoderma-Based Solutions Increasing Demand for Soil Biodiversity Restoration Products Expansion of Seed-and-Soil Microbial Treatment Programs Development of Multi-Strain Microbial Consortia
Companies Featured
- BASF SE Syngenta AG Koppert BV Novozymes A/S Bayer CropScience Arysta Lifescience Limited AgBiome LLC Certis Usa LLC Chr. Hansen A/S BioAg Alliance Marrone Bio Innovations Monsanto Company Corteva Agriscience Valent BioSciences Lallemand Plant Care Camson Bio Technologies Becker Underwood BioConsortia Inc. Phyllom BioProducts Inc. Rizobacter Argentina S. A. Terramera Inc. BioWorks Inc. Biochimex S. A. S. BioForest Technologies Inc. Andermatt Biocontrol AG Verdesian Life Sciences LLC Metagenomics Inc. Qingdao Future Group BioNovelus Inc.
