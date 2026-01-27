Agricultural Microbial Market Report 2026: $15.5+ Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agricultural Microbial Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The agricultural microbial market is experiencing significant growth, projected to expand from $7.73 billion in 2025 to $8.93 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.7%. This surge is driven by the early adoption of microbial inoculants, soil degradation concerns, organic farming practices, and heightened awareness of plant-microbe interactions. The demand for chemical-free crop protection is also a major contributor.

Forecasts indicate the market will grow to $15.52 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 14.8%. Key factors include a shift towards regenerative agriculture, the development of advanced microbial strains, precision microbial applications, regulatory support for bio-based inputs, and an emphasis on enhancing soil microbiome diversity. Trends include increased usage of microbial biofertilizers, biopesticides, mycorrhizal solutions, and trichoderma-based products.

The rising awareness of organic farming further propels market growth. According to IFOAM, the global area under organic farming reached nearly 99 million hectares in 2023, with organic food sales growing to approximately 136 billion euros. This awareness is pivotal in driving demand for agricultural microbials.

Market players are actively engaging in partnerships to strengthen their presence. In January 2023, Indigo Ag partnered with ISAOSA introducing innovative microbial technology in Mexico. Their Indigo 30 product has shown to enhance nutrient use and increase crop yield, especially in corn.

In another strategic move, Alltech Crop Science acquired Ideagro to enhance its biological solutions, leveraging Ideagro's expertise in soil enhancement microorganisms. This acquisition aligns with Alltech's goal to advance its capabilities in biological solutions, particularly in crop and soil development.

Prominent companies in the market include BASF SE, Syngenta AG, Novozymes A/S, Bayer CropScience, AgBiome LLC, and others. These companies are navigating rapid changes in trade relations and tariffs which impact production costs, especially in Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Despite challenges, tariffs are spurring domestic R&D investment and regional manufacturing to reduce supply chain dependencies.

The agricultural microbial market encompasses various segments, including bacteria, fungi, and viruses, applied in dry and liquid forms for crop protection and soil amendment. These microbials improve yields in diverse crops through soil treatment, foliar spray, and seed treatment.

North America leads in market share, with Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Latin America also significant players. The market's value is based on factory gate sales, reflecting the primary producers' revenues.

This market research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the agricultural microbial industry's current and future scenarios, offering insights into market size, regional shares, competitor analysis, and strategic recommendations for navigating the evolving market landscape.

Types: Bacteria, Fungi, Virus, Other Types

Formulation: Dry, Liquid

Function: Crop Protection, Soil Amendment

Mode Of Application: Soil, Foliar Spray, Seed Treatment

Applications: Cereals, Grains, Oilseeds, Fruits, Vegetables, Turf, Ornamentals Key Companies Mentioned: BASF SE, Syngenta AG, Koppert BV, Novozymes A/S, Bayer CropScience

